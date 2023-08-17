Rib dinner fundraiser in Smethport
SMETHPORT — The Bucktail American Legion Post 138 invites the public to enjoy a barbecue rib dinner fundraiser behind its 419 W. Main St. location from 3 to 7 p.m., or until dinners are sold out Aug. 26.
Each dinner includes locally raised corn on the cob, coleslaw and barbecued ribs. Choose either a whole rack meal for $20 or a half rack meal for $15.
Presale is available at the Bucktail Club and meals can be purchased the day of the event.
Proceeds benefit the Legion Building Fund.
25th Annual Pig Roast and Clam Bake
The United Way of the Bradford Area’s 25th Annual Pig Roast and Clam Bake at the Bradford Lion’s Club set 5:30 to 10 p.m. Aug. 31 is fast approaching. Advanced registration is required.
To snatch up a ticket or two, call (814) 368-6181. Tickets are $45 each and afford entrants live music, buffet dinner and beverages. Raffles and 50/50 drawings will also take place.
Tree and shrub orders are due soon
The Penn State Extension office is holding a native tree and shrub sale in an effort to keep local water resources healthy while supporting local Master Watershed Steward Programs. Native trees and shrubs intercept and infiltrate stormwater, stabilize soils and filter pollutants.
Orders are due by Aug. 27. To place an order or for more information, visit extension.psu.edu/msw-tree-sale or call (814) 274-8540, ext. 100.
Available trees include: American holly, black cherry, blackgum, redbud, sugar maple, sycamore — all in 2-gallon pots at $30 each. In 3-gallon pots at $40, are Allegheny serviceberry and red maple, red oak, river birch, scarlet oak, swamp white oak, tulip poplar and white fringe tree.
Highbush and lowbush blueberries are available in 1-gallon pots at $20 each. Other shrubs in 2-gallon pots for $30 each include American cranberry, black and red chokeberry, buttonbush, elderberry, possumhaw, pussy willow, red osier dogwood, silky dogwood, spicebush, sweet pepperbush and witch hazel.
McKean County orders will be available for pickup at the Penn State Extension office, 17129 U.S. Route 6, in Smethport, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 7.
The Potter County orders will be available for pickup at the Penn State Extension office, 7 Water St., in Coudersport on Oct. 9 and 10.
Walk the red carpet for your library
Annual dinner auction fundraiser seeks donations
PORT ALLEGANY — Lights, camera, action. The S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library annual library dinner auction fundraiser is coming up Nov. 4 from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Star Hose Co. Fire Hall.
The fundraiser supports 70% of the library’s operating budget. Committee members are seeking donations for this year’s auction. Past donations that have done well include travel packages; signed sports memorabilia; spa treatments; golf or ski packages; water or amusement park escapes; outdoor living and grilling items; handcrafted quilts and pillows; home furnishings; local gift cards; auto care packages with gas cards; jewelry, fishing and camping accessories; home gardening items; handmade treasures; sweets and treats; custom artwork; fine dining experiences; personal lessons; professional services such as house cleaning, repair, or car detailing; designer purses, wallets or watches; gifts for children or pets; luggage sets; tech gifts; and since the Pennsylvania Bureau of Liquor Control does not allow auctioning of alcohol, wine and spirit gift cards are an option (do not include actual beverages).
The night includes a silent and live auction with auctioneer Scott Amundson of Amundson’s Auctions in Warren, and for an additional fee there is a bucket auction and small games of chance available. Live music by Alex Cole is also on the schedule.
For the dinner, the library encourages attendees to dress in Golden Hollywood style, as famous actors, actresses or characters — there will be awards for costumes. Dinner includes appetizers, dinner, desserts by Cindy Knapp and one free beverage at the bar. A cash bar including beer, wine, rum slush and non-alcoholic beverages will be on-site.
Tickets for the fundraiser are $40. The event is for adults age 21 and older. Call (814) 642-9210 for more information.