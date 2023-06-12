RIDGWAY — Bailey Pretak and Friends are excited to present “Bailey’s Broadway Birthday Bash” to benefit the Foundation for Ichthyosis and Related Skin Types, Inc. (FIRST) — the benefit concert will feature professional singers performing their favorite Broadway show tunes in celebration of Bailey’s birthday.
“Bailey’s Broadway Birthday Bash” will include professional performers: Bailey Pretak and Tracie Pretak of Wilcox; Julia Defranco, Caroline DiCostanzo, Marshall Hetrick and Shana Polaski of Johnsonburg; Alicia Kim, Mara Lecker, Will VanSlander and Lyndsey Weidow of St. Marys; Ross Bish of Kane; and Gabriella Fye of Butler.
The fundraiser concert is planned to begin at 7 p.m., with doors to open at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 17 at The Royal Inn. Tickets are required for entry.
Tickets for the event can be purchased in advance, at a discounted price, for more information on purchasing a ticket and their pricing, call Tracie Pretak at (814) 594-7790. Additionally, food and drinks are not included in the ticket price, however can be purchased during the event at The Royal Inn.
In addition to the concert, this fundraiser will also feature a live auction, including: gift baskets, which will be awarded to the highest bidder. Event organizers request that each guest bring one item for one of their themed baskets. Themes include Girls’ Night Out, Guys’ Night Out, Beauty Queen, Spa Pampering, Kids’ Summer Fun, Kids’ Art, Movie Night, Backyard Bar-B-Que, Stress Relief, Lottery Tickets or Broadway/ NYC.
“One hundred percent of all funds raised through ticket sales, donations and the auction will be donated to FIRST,” explained Pretak. “Come enjoy a great night of entertainment and help an amazing charity!”