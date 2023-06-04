Lewis Schleicher
KANE — Lewis F. Schleicher, 77, of Lou Lane, passed away Thursday (June 1, 2023) at his residence.
He was born in Braddock on March 10, 1946, the son of the late Wallace and Rosaline (Heinz) Schleicher Sr. He married Sharon Snyder, who survives, on Aug. 20, 1977 in Smethport.
Schleicher was a truck driver and had driven for Shaffer Trucking for many years. He retired in 2008 and had enjoyed spending time on his farm during his retirement.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Kari Schleicher and Rhonda Bowen, both of Kane; two sons Lewis Jr. and James Schleicher, both of Kane; two sisters, Mary Morrison and Hilda Haehn, one brother, William (Leanna) Schleicher and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Myrtle Harris and three brothers, Wallace, George and Robert Schleicher.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
The Cummings Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.