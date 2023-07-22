This weekend may be the busiest one of the summer, jam packed with fun and exciting — and yummy — events for the whole family.
A chicken barbecue at the Penn Brad Oil Museum will be held starting at 11 a.m. and lasting until the chicken is gone. The money raised will benefit the museum.
The Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department Cash Bash is from noon to 2:30 p.m. at the social hall on Interstate Parkway.
A farmers market and craft fair will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the American Legion on West Washington Street in Bradford.
The annual Kids and Cancer Benefit Run will be held today. Registration will be from 9 to 11:45 a.m. in the parking lot of the Zippo factory on Congress Street. The registration period will be followed by a blessing of the bikes at noon.
Riders will leave from the south Zippo parking lot once the Bike Blessing has been performed. Bikers will head down Main Street in Bradford and turn right at Emery Towers and continue to ride West Washington Street out to The Willows. From there riders will get on Route 321 and ride up to catch Route 59 into Warren. From Warren riders will pick up on U.S. Route 6 and ride into Kane until they reach The Barrel House.
From the Barrel House riders will get on U.S. Route 219 and go towards town to Tacks Inn for a brief stop before getting back on U.S. Route 219 to ride to whichever Bradford exit they choose to use to enter East Bradford — where the post-run party celebration will be held in the area of JJ’s Saloon and Togi’s Family Restaurant.
Guests at the post-run party will be treated to live musical entertainment, and raffle winners will be announced.
The Otto-Eldred Hometown Days will be held today, too, in the park behind the Otto-Eldred High School in Duke Center.
A 5K Color Run/Walk begins at 9 a.m., as does registration for the Street Dreams Car show at the football field. Goat yoga is at 10 a.m., as are the Scottish Highland Games. Food, music and games will be available, along with a magician and Eric Jones with a sand sculpture and caricatures.
At Kinzua Bridge State Park, there will be a program with speakers discussing the 20th anniversary of the tornado causing 11 of the 20 towers on the bridge to fall.
Beginning at 2 p.m., Ron Keim, vice president of the Mount Jewett 2 Kinzua Bridge Trail Club, will speak on the trail being awarded Pennsylvania’s Trail of the Year, along with his knowledge of the Kinzua Bridge. At 2:15 p.m., John Dzemyan, retired Game Commission land management group supervisor, will speak. He was at the park the day of the tornado.
At 2:30 p.m., Jonathon Guseman, a NOAA meteorologist, will talk about tornadoes in the state of Pennsylvania and specifically, the tornado of 2003 that tore through the Kinzua Bridge.
At 3 p.m., a moment of silence will be held to commemorate the fall of 11 towers of the bridge.
The park is marking some other milestone anniversaries this year — 60 years since the park’s creation and the 30th anniversary of the Kinzua Bridge Foundation.
The Bradford Summer Wine Walk is today from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Tickets were pre-sale only.
On Sunday, the Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center is holding Art in the Garden Tour, beginning at Graham’s Greenhouse, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for tickets, a map and a wristband, and a tour of eight gardens with artists from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.