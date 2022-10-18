It’s cheap, highly addictive and deadly — fentanyl.
“It’s 100 times stronger than morphine,” said Rachel Frisina, prevention specialist with Alcohol & Drug Abuse Services Inc. Fentanyl is a deadly drug, a synthetic opioid created for pain management treatment of cancer patients.
Next week is Red Ribbon Week, the nation’s largest and longest running drug-use prevention campaign.
On Monday, Frisina will present a program on fentanyl at 6 p.m. at Bradford Area Public Library.
“I’m going to show a video, ‘Natural High, Dead on Arrival,’” she said. The dangers of buying drugs are detailed.
“You don’t know what you’re getting when you are buying off the street,” Frisina said. “A small, salt-sized bit of fentanyl can kill. … Even if you touch fentanyl, you can get it through your skin and it can kill you.”
That means anyone is at risk. Frisina explained that’s why people should wipe down handles on shopping carts and never touch used drug paraphernalia found tossed aside on a street or sidewalk.
“I don’t want to scare people, but this is scary stuff,” she added.
Buying drugs off the street can mean buying something laced with fentanyl, which if it doesn’t kill the user, it will get them hooked.
“Once you have that first taste, then you get that quick addiction,” Frisina explained. “Four out of 10 pills (bought off the street) can contain a potentially fatal dose of fentanyl.”
She has a lot of information to cover at Monday’s session at the library. On Oct. 26, she will speak from 4 to 5 p.m. at the School Street Elementary School cafeteria for a program for the YMCA to talk about fentanyl, and about Halloween safety. “I’ll have coloring pages, books and information on some other drugs too.”
What about that urban legend of drug-laced Halloween candy, is that something to be afraid of?
Frisina said, “The risk is very low. They are not going to give out free drugs to people. That’s not the ages of people they are looking for.”
She said she will have Narcan on hand to give out, and as a prevention specialist, will tell people “the true facts about these drugs and what it is doing to their body.”