Lethal dose

Just a tiny amount of fentanyl, no more than the end of a pencil, is enough to be deadly.

 Photo courtesy DEA

It’s cheap, highly addictive and deadly — fentanyl.

“It’s 100 times stronger than morphine,” said Rachel Frisina, prevention specialist with Alcohol & Drug Abuse Services Inc. Fentanyl is a deadly drug, a synthetic opioid created for pain management treatment of cancer patients.

