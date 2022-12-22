The Friends of Hanley Library will present its annual “Seasonal Readings” at 9:30 a.m. today on WESB.
The program will be part of the radio station’s weekly Community Spotlight aired on 1490 AM and 107.5 FM.
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Daily Pass
|$3.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$24.00
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$67.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$120.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$195.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Cloudy with rain and snow this evening changing to all rain overnight. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%..
Cloudy with rain and snow this evening changing to all rain overnight. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 3:26 pm
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY... ...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Storm Warning, southwest winds to 55 knots and waves 15 to 20 feet expected. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater expected, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Erie from Ripley to Buffalo. * WHEN...For the Storm Warning, from 7 AM Friday to 10 AM EST Saturday. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, from 1 PM Friday to 4 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area or conduct mitigation. Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY... ...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Storm Warning, southwest winds to 55 knots and waves 15 to 20 feet expected. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater expected, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Erie from Ripley to Buffalo. * WHEN...For the Storm Warning, from 7 AM Friday to 10 AM EST Saturday. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, from 1 PM Friday to 4 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area or conduct mitigation. Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From Friday morning through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frigid wind chills will be ongoing during the time of this high wind event. It is essential to make preparations now for extreme cold conditions with the potential for loss of power. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. For high wind safety and preparedness information, visit weather.gov/wind. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. Frequent wind gusts between 45 and 55 mph Friday morning through Saturday. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid going outside during the coldest parts of the day. Dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Wear a hat and gloves. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur within minutes if precautions are not taken. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&
The Friends of Hanley Library will present its annual “Seasonal Readings” at 9:30 a.m. today on WESB.
The program will be part of the radio station’s weekly Community Spotlight aired on 1490 AM and 107.5 FM.
This year, Dr. Don Ulin, associate professor of English, will read a short story published by Margaret Atwood in the New Yorker in 1990 called “Hack Wednesday.” Atwood is a Canadian novelist, poet and essayist most famous for her novel “The Handmaid’s Tale” published in 1985.
Ulin’s second choice for the program is a piece by R. Eric Thomas called “Ornament,” which is about his love for one particularly unattractive ornament.
The “Seasonal Readings” program began when Dr. Robert C. Laing, professor emeritus of English at Pitt-Bradford, read selections from “A Christmas Carol.”
Laing was a board member of the Friends of Hanley Library, which has sponsored the event ever since Laing founded it. Since 2001, Dr. Don Ulin has coordinated this popular program.
The Friends of Hanley Library was founded in 1990 to strengthen relations between the community and Pitt-Bradford's Hanley Library. The Friends also acquaint area residents with what the library has to offer by sponsoring cultural and educational programs, usually related to books and their authors.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please help local businesses by taking an online survey to help us navigate through these unprecedented times. None of the responses will be shared or used for any other purpose except to better serve our community. The survey is at: www.pulsepoll.com $1,000 is being awarded. Everyone completing the survey will be able to enter a contest to Win as our way of saying, "Thank You" for your time. Thank You!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.