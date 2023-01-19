Guelfi honored by Friends of Hanley Library

Friends of Hanley Library President Jeff Bosworth presents former President Jim Guelfi with a certificate commemorating his emeritus status.

 Photo submitted

The Friends of Hanley Library honored longtime board member and former president Jim Guelfi recently with emeritus status in recognition of his leadership, service and contributions to the organization.

Friends President Jeff Bosworth noted that Guelfi is a founding member of the organization, which was established in 1990. In addition to having served as president of the Friends, Guelfi has served in several other leadership positions over his 32 years as a board member, including chair of the hospitality, finance and program committees.

