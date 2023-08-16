An open building tour will be offered at 3 p.m. Tuesday to any seventh- and eighth-grade students and parents who are new to Fretz Middle School in the 2023-24 school year.
This is an opportunity for any seventh- and eighth-grade students transferring to Fretz to familiarize themselves with the overall programming available. Reservations are not required but participants are asked to arrive promptly at 3 o’clock.
For more information, contact the Fretz Main Office at (814) 362-3508, ext. 0, or demerson@bradfordareaschools.org or sgrice@bradfordareaschools.org