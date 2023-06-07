AUSTIN — Pontoon tours are officially back on the George B. Stevenson Reservoir at Sinnemahoning State Park along with a full weekend of free public programs on a variety of topics.
Pontoon Tours of the Stevenson Reservoir begin Sunday, June 11. Join park staff for a fun and informative 1-hour tour, as we cruise the shoreline of the George B. Stevenson Reservoir in search of wildlife. Meet at the Lake Day Use area for tours. Tour times are 9-10 a.m., 10:30-11:30 a.m., and noon to 1 p.m.
Group size is limited. To reserve a seat, guests are asked, though not required to, pre-register. There is no fee for regular Sunday interpretive pontoon boat tours, but donations are requested.
To register, go to events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park/calendar
Other events and activities are happening all weekend long.
Stop by the Wildlife Center Classroom Friday, June 9, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. for Exploring Elk, and learn how our elk herd made their rocky journey from all the way out west to our backyards. A Park Naturalist will be on hand to answer any questions you may have about the park’s largest species of animal. The program meets at the Wildlife Center Classroom.
Then on Saturday, June 10, from 9-11 a.m. come in for a Nature Hike. Join a Park Naturalist on a hike 2-3 miles on the Lowlands Trail and look for all signs of nature. Binoculars are encouraged but not necessary. The park has a limited supply of loaner binoculars on a first come first serve basis. The meetup for the hike is at the Wildlife Center.
Also on Saturday, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. join us for Eagle Nest Watch. The eagles' eggs have hatched and the chicks are getting bigger every day. View the nest action live through binoculars or high-powered scope with the help of park staff and volunteers. Meet at the The gazebo at the Wildlife Viewing Area for an activity that is great for all ages. Binoculars available to borrow.
In the evening, from 8:30-9:30 p.m.. is the Beautiful Butterflies program. Participants will join a Park Educator for a quick talk about insects followed by a film about butterflies at the Campground Amphitheater.