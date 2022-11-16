All employers in the North Central PA region are invited to take advantage of an online training opportunity at no cost.

SkillUp North Central is a link to an internet-based educational platform for individuals, their employees and new hires. Course content ranges from basic work readiness skills for new workers to tailored training for high-level professionals and managers. Modules include Customer Service, Microsoft Office, Adobe, QuickBooks, Analytical Skills, Data Management/ Reporting, Leadership Skills, Health and Safety.

