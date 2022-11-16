All employers in the North Central PA region are invited to take advantage of an online training opportunity at no cost.
SkillUp North Central is a link to an internet-based educational platform for individuals, their employees and new hires. Course content ranges from basic work readiness skills for new workers to tailored training for high-level professionals and managers. Modules include Customer Service, Microsoft Office, Adobe, QuickBooks, Analytical Skills, Data Management/ Reporting, Leadership Skills, Health and Safety.
Manufacturing Operations include, Lean and Six Sigma, Supply Chain Management; Inventory Alignment; Forecasting and Capacity Planning, among others.
OSHA training includes Construction, Excavation; Electrical, Workplace Inspection; Equipment, and Chemicals.
This online platform offers over 6,000 courses and over 100 Certification courses such as CompTIA, Cybersecurity, Project Management and Human Resources. All at no cost.
Whether a large employer or a small business, individuals can develop their skills and offer their employees an opportunity to further theirs with business specific career pathways and employee-tailored training. The site is available 24/7 from any computer with internet access and is very user-friendly.
Individuals who would like to learn more about SkillUp North Central call the local PA CareerLink office at 844-PACALINK or Linda Franco at Workforce Solutions, (814) 245-1835. Individuals can also email lfranco@ncwdb.org. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
This opportunity is made available through Workforce Solutions for North Central Pennsylvania and funded The Governor’s Office has supported the SkillUp PA initiative by allocating Pennsylvania state tax dollars to spearhead the implementation of this online learning portal. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry was competitively awarded federal tax dollars through the United States Department of Labor — Employment and Training Administration Career National Dislocated Worker Grant (NDWG) totaling $3 million.
The Career NDWG is entirely federally funded, and 100% of these funds will be utilized to purchase licenses and further implement the SkillUp PA initiative over a multi-year period.