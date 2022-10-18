The US Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is offering a free, interpretive night sky program in Allegheny National Forest on Friday, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Hearts Content National Scenic Area.
This is the second and final night sky program offered in Allegheny National Forest this year.
All ages are invited to participate in this forest ranger-led program.
“During our journey across the sky, we will identify stars, constellations, and night sky objects while exploring connections to our past and future,” said Forest Ranger Sarah Needs.
It is recommended that participants bring a chair or blanket and prepare for the weather.
Participants should meet at the Hearts Content Interpretive Trail Trailhead, located off of Hearts Content Road, no later than 7:20 pm.
For questions about the Night Sky Program, call the Bradford Ranger District Office at 814- 363-6000.