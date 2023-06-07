The Bradford Area School District is offering free lunches to all children 18 years of age and younger this summer. They do not need to be enrolled in the Bradford school district nor is there an income requirement. Visiting youngsters are welcome to participate.
Lunches will be provided Monday through Friday as follows:
- George G. Blaisdell Elementary School, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. from July 6 to Aug. 4.
- School Street Elementary School, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., from July 6 to Aug. 4.
- Bradford Area High School, 11 a.m. to noon, from June 12 to Aug. 4
- All sites will be closed July 3 and July 4
Each Friday at our High School location, will feature a cookout/barbecue. In addition, on Fridays, the local Kiwanis Club will offer free books for all grade levels.
Local daycares, grandparents, babysitters, visitors and/or residents are encouraged to bring their children, 18 and younger, to one of our locations for a free lunch. It is requested that if you are bringing a group with more than five children to call ahead to the food service team members at (814) 362-3845 x 5051 after 9 a.m.
According to the Federal Summer Food Service Program guidelines, all meals must be consumed on site; no take-outs are permitted.
Feel free to share this information with clients, customers, employees, friends and neighbors so children in our area this summer can continue to receive nutritious meals while school is not in session.