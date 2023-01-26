The US Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is offering a free, interpretive Full Moon Walk in Allegheny National Forest from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at the Timberdoodle Flats Interpretive Trail.

Persons of all ages are invited to participate in this forest ranger-led program. During the walk, participants will explore the Moon, life in the forest, and how they are connected.

