The Kiwanis Club of Bradford with sponsorship from CNB bank, is offering a free community shredding event at the First Presbyterian Church parking lot located at 54 E. Corydon St., from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday May 6.
The Kiwanis Club wants to provide a safe and secure process to help residents destroy any sensitive documents they may have. Old tax records or other personal and private documents that are no longer needed? This is the perfect time to get rid of the clutter.
Eric Haynoski from BV Mobile Shredding will be on site to shred personal documents and keep information safe. This service is being provided free of charge to individuals only — no businesses. Those attending are asked to bring no more than 60 pounds of paper and no binders. Old credit cards, ID cards and passports will also be accepted.
Members of the Bradford Area High School Key Club will be on hand to unload the items from vehicles. We ask that items be ready for unloading in the driver’s side back seat or the trunk of the vehicle.
Additionally, members of the Frances Sherman Auxiliary of the VFW Post 212 will also be on hand to collect torn and worn American flags.
For more information or any questions contact Greg Ulyan at (814) 368-6428 or Jerry Harvey at (814) 598-7597.