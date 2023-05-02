WARREN — How much fun does a costume parade, interactive children’s festival, and free comic book sound? Head over to downtown Warren on Saturday, May 6, with the kiddos and have a fun day thanks to Free Books for Kids Town and the Grable Foundation.
The costume parade begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6 at the Children’s Interactive Festival on Second Avenue from Liberty Street to the fountain. In addition to the parade, kids can experience a day of fun activities including math games, making slime, building something in the Lego Creativity Center, making their own bird feeder, or painting a wooden Batmobile. Other activities at the festival include taking the citizenship test challenge, learning to take blood pressure, watching a magic show, and browsing a used children and adult book sale with over 1,000 used children’s books for sale. There will be a sweet shoppe, card and gift shoppe, face painting, carnival games, and more.
While in the area, stop in at Kids Town Books, the only children’s bookstore for many miles. They have joined National Free Comic Book Day, a nationwide event to give away free comics. Stop in between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 for a free comic book, while supplies last. There will be a wide selection of comic books for all ages from which to choose, and will be available on a first come first serve basis.
Kids Town Books is located at 306 2nd Ave. inside the Second Avenue Exchange.
The mission at Kidstown is to promote Children’s Literacy in Warren. Besides giving free books to children in the schools and hospital, the group has a bookstore with high quality children’s and adolescents’ books. A portion of each purchase helps fund the free books given away to reach the neediest children in the community.
Contact organizer Ruby Wiles at kidsbooks4free@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/FreeBooksForKidsTown for more information.