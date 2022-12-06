Denver and the Mile High Orchestra launched their annual Christmas tour “Merry and Bright Tour” just after Thanksgiving with rising star Kate Stanford as support.
A press release ran last week announcing Christian artist, Kate Stanford, coming to perform her debut Christmas project “King of Angels” at First United Methodist Church in Kane alongside DMHO. All are still coming, the concert is free, and it is scheduled for Dec. 14.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m.
The press release received by The Era gave the incorrect time for the concert, according to a spokesperson for the church.
The church knows this is going to be a big show, and that there will be a lot of people coming because they have been receiving calls about it. Most people thought only Denver was performing, and were excited just by that part.
Pastor Calvin Cook met with Denver a while back and found out there were three dates available. All involved realized Dec. 14 would work for everyone and be the best for the area, and now the free event has taken off bigger than the church imagined.
A freewill offering is appreciated, though optional, at the door for those attending. Parking and seating are limited.
First United Methodist Church is located at 112 Greeves St. in Kane.
According to VanWertLive.com, DMHO “features the blend of a red hot horn section with jazz and big band roots sprinkled in with a bit of Christmas panache. (DMHO) have created a power funk sound that defies description and is unlike any other. With Denver Bierman, writing and arranging the band’s music, the diverse sounds of legends such as Stevie Wonder, Chicago, and Earth Wind and Fire combine for a fresh look at contemporary pop fused together with jazz and big band. Their audience spans gospel, big band, jazz, funk, and contemporary pop
DMHO’s next album, “One Hope,” is slated for a spring 2023 release.