Cheyanne France, PT, DPT, has joined the CARE for Children staff as a full-time Physical Therapist.
France provides physical therapy for the Early Intervention Birth to Three program and services for school-based students in McKean County.
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Daily Pass
|$3.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$24.00
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$67.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$120.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$195.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds to 35 knots and waves 10 to 14 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds to 30 knots and waves 10 to 13 feet. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Erie from Ripley to Buffalo. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 AM to 4 PM EST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds to 35 knots and waves 10 to 14 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds to 30 knots and waves 10 to 13 feet. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Erie from Ripley to Buffalo. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 AM to 4 PM EST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Localized 6 inch amounts are possible across the northwest corner of McKean County. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...McKean County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility in some areas. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&
Cheyanne France, PT, DPT, has joined the CARE for Children staff as a full-time Physical Therapist.
France provides physical therapy for the Early Intervention Birth to Three program and services for school-based students in McKean County.
“I am excited to join the team of therapists at CARE because working with children has always been my passion,” said France. “The best part of my job is being part of the excitement that children show no matter how big of an accomplishment they have achieved. Kids are the strongest people I know — they work hard and never give up!”
France previously worked for Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida where she provided pediatric outpatient physical therapy services for children ages birth to 21 years of age. Most recently, she worked for Chautauqua Physical & Occupational Therapy in Jamestown, N.Y. providing outpatient orthopedic physical therapy for all ages.
France graduated from Gannon University with a Doctorate of Physical Therapy (DPT) degree and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise science, with minors in leadership and coaching, from the State University of New York at Fredonia. She resides in Randolph, NY.
CARE for Children is a non-profit organization which provides pediatric therapy services, early learning programs, child safety and injury prevention initiatives, and community outreach services for children of all abilities in McKean County and the surrounding region.
Please help local businesses by taking an online survey to help us navigate through these unprecedented times. None of the responses will be shared or used for any other purpose except to better serve our community. The survey is at: www.pulsepoll.com $1,000 is being awarded. Everyone completing the survey will be able to enter a contest to Win as our way of saying, "Thank You" for your time. Thank You!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.