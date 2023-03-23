A fourth town hall meeting for the Save Bradford Hospital group has been scheduled for 6 p.m. March 29 at Bradford Area Public Library.
And this will be a big one, organizers said, with speakers including Dr. Steven Herrmann, cardiologist; Dr. Paul Kirsch, internal medicine; and RN Christopher Benson, a former flight nurse.
Betsy Costello, one of the founders of the grassroots group, explained.
“Dr. Kirsch left his practice of nearly 2,000 patients because of the situation in trying to deliver care to patients who don’t have a local hospital,” she said. “He was frustrated beyond what you could measure.”
She said plans for the town hall include hearing from Kirsch, Herrmann and Benson, talking about the Bradford Hospital Foundation and viewing a message. “We have a short video from a woman named Sue Johnson who is a former Bradford citizen who is a very world-renowned nurse. She has a message for the community that we will present.”
And it’s time to find out what the community needs.
“We’re going to talk about the potential business plan and we want a list of the services people expect to get at the hospital, so we can now describe what we want for our community,” Costello said. “We’re ready to envision it.”
It’s time for some truths, she said.
“We want to talk to people about where we could build a hospital in Bradford, if it comes down to that.”
Kaleida, parent company of Upper Allegheny Health System, has its own plans for the current Bradford facility, and it doesn’t appear to be what the community wants, she said.
“They are not going to be adding back any services that are accessible at Interstate Parkway,” Costello said. “It’s been a year since the new administration has taken place and we don’t have any increase. I hope people understand the future of our community is tied up in the future of the healthcare system.”
The grassroots group has a goal for this meeting: “Our goal for this town hall is to bring everybody up to date and to start to accept that we really want their input on a place we could build a hospital.
“It sounds like I’m putting the cart before the horse, but we don’t believe there’s any hope of us going back to our hospital,” Costello said. “It’s to figure out exactly what our community can support and need and define that.”
She mentioned stories she’s heard about people having long waits for treatments at Bradford Regional Medical Center, and people being sent home with “band-aid-type of approaches.”
People are losing faith, not in the medical staff, but in the hospital as a source of solutions to health challenges.
“It’s so important that our readers understand this has become so dangerous for our citizens to expect that they are going to get healthcare when they arrive at Bradford hospital,” Costello stated.