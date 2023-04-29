Four statewide Democratic candidates will visit McKean and Potter counties May 6 as part of a multi-county blitz of the northwest region of Pennsylvania for “Derby Weekend.”
The guests include three state judicial candidates — Pennsylvania Superior Court judge Debbie Kunselman, seeking the nomination for the state Supreme Court; Jill Beck of Allegheny County, is seeking the party’s nod for the Superior Court; and attorney Bryan Neft of Allegheny County, candidate for Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court.
Also attending the event is state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, the first LGBTQ person of color in the General Assembly, who is seeking the party nod for state auditor general.
The events are being held held to coincide with Saturday’s running of the Kentucky Derby.
McKean County’s stop includes a luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Eddie’s on Main in Port Allegany.
Local candidates for the Democratic nomination for McKean County commissioner — James Hilyer of Eldred Township and Marty Wilder of Corydon Township — will also be on hand. This event is the final stop of the commissioner candidates’ “Listening Tour” during the month of April at Kane, Eldred, and Smethport.
To begin the day, the candidates will appear at a breakfast in Coudersport, Potter County. After the lunch in Port, the foursome will travel to Emporium and canvass doors with Cameron County Democrats. The day’s final event is slated for 5:30 p.m. at Maker’s Warehouse in St. Marys.
Local candidates are also expected to attend these various events which are open to all Democrats in the region.