Logyard PIC

A recent gathering of UPMC Kane Hospital Board members was hosted at the Logyard Brewery in Kane. Logyard Brewing was featured as the manufacturer or maker from McKean County for the social media campaign #MadeInPAMondays by Pa. Treasurer Stacy Garrity

 Era photo by Mandy Colosimo

Pennsylvania’s Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Friday that all 67 counties in Pa. had been represented in her social media campaign, #MadeInPAMondays. Four of the manufacturers and makers featured were from this region.

From McKean County, the featured establishment was Logyard Brewing at 103 North Fraley Street in Kane.

