Pennsylvania’s Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Friday that all 67 counties in Pa. had been represented in her social media campaign, #MadeInPAMondays. Four of the manufacturers and makers featured were from this region.
From McKean County, the featured establishment was Logyard Brewing at 103 North Fraley Street in Kane.
Logyard Brewing co-founder, Royce Novosel-Johnson, said in a press release from Garrity, “We chose Kane, over Arlington, Virginia, for our home base and production facility for Logyard Brewing because we knew the positive economic impact it could have on our rural communities.” They were featured in September just before the start of their pumpkin spice flavors came online.
Logyard Brewing is a PA Preferred brewery, meaning that they identify and purchase locally grown and processed items, which in turn benefits Pennsylvania’s farmers, agribusinesses and economy, according to Garrity’s post. Only a select number of breweries achieve this designation from the Pa. Department of Agriculture.
“We’re very proud of being a PA Preferred brewery, which shows our commitment to Pennsylvania agriculture and farmers,” Novosel-Johnson’s statement continued.
Anyone interested in checking out Logyard Brewing and seeing where the name came from — it’s hard to miss all the logging tools on the walls — should attend the Ugly Sweater Party from 7 to 10 p.m. on Dec. 16 where they can enjoy prizes as well as entertainment with Brianna Blankenship from 8-11 p.m.
“It means a lot to us to be featured and included in #MadeInPAMondays because being made in Pa. is something we’re very proud of,” said Novosel-Johnson.
The maker from Potter County who was featured in April was Coudersport’s B.T. Woodworking Co.
Brian Thomas, owner, has more than 40 years of woodworking experience. He worked in several cabinet shops and spent many years building homes before opening his own business
The company offers finish carpentry, custom carpentry, flooring and tile and remodeling. Thomas has glowing reviews for his completed projects including one from Steve Green of Visitors can see his work and view his website at btwoodworking.com and Green left an open invitation to see Thomas’ work at Southwoods, too.
The campaign is not only for businesses that make products for the general customer. Manufacturers are also featured.
“Manufacturing is the driving force behind Pennsylvania’s economy, employing millions of hardworking Pennsylvanians and generating billions of dollars for our economy. The time I spent in the private sector showed me firsthand the difference a business can make in its community. That’s why I make it a priority to visit manufacturers and makers from all corners of our state and highlight the incredible work they do through this social media campaign,” Garrity said in her press release.
Emporium based Embassy Powdered Metals, Inc. in Cameron County is an $18 million company with a staff of over 100 engineers, technicians and skilled powdered metal professionals operating 40 presses and nine ovens. Embassy, featured in April, has been engineering and producing precision powdered metal parts since 1996. The manufacturer’s commitment to green technology, smart management, and lean manufacturing processes are what makes their US-made steel products delivered at globally competitive prices.
And, from Brockport in Elk County, the featured maker for November 2021 was T & D Carvings.
T & D Carvings is a husband and wife professional chainsaw carving team who work magic in creating just about anything from wood. Tom and Dawna Ceriani have been carvers for 21 years and enjoy developing their talent together. Their carvings are made mostly from white pine and use high quality sealers with UV, mildew and water protection agents to preserve the wood, according to the website tanddcarvings.net
Follow them on Facebook at T & D Carvings to see where they might be headed in the upcoming year, as they travel and show off their skills.
The campaign began in May of 2021 and features a different Pennsylvania manufacturer or maker every Monday on Instagram (@PATreasury), Twitter (@PATreasurer) and Facebook (PA Treasurer Stacy Garrity).
To recommend a Pennsylvania-based manufacturer or maker to be featured on #MadeInPAMondays, email PATreasuryNews@patreasury.gov.
Every business featured as part of #MadeInPAMondays can be found on an interactive map on the Treasury’s website.