OLEAN, N.Y. — Four area graduating seniors recently received scholarship awards for students pursuing a degree in any health care-related field of study, managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Harley Brown and Michaella Rhodes received the Kothari Family Fund Health Care Scholarship, each for $1,000.
The Kothari Fund Health Care Scholarship is given to graduating seniors, one from Allegany-Limestone Central School and one from any Cattaraugus or McKean (Pa.) County high school, pursuing any health care-related field of study. Drs. Ashok and Yogini Kothari established the scholarship as part of the Kothari Family Endowed Fund.
Brown, a Salamanca Central School graduate, plans to study dual degree nursing at Saint Bonaventure University. Rhodes, of Allegany-Limestone, will study pre-medicine at the University of North Texas.
Karly Bruton and Ahren Faller received the Mohammad & Sakeena Iqbal Health Care/Education Award for $750 each.
The award is for a graduating senior of Allegany-Limestone Central School ranked in the top 25 percent of the class who intends to pursue a bachelor’s degree in a health care or education related field. Drs. Ahmad and Naheed Hilal established the scholarship in memory of Dr. Naheed Hilal’s parents as part of the Drs. Ahmad and Naheed Hilal Family Fund.
Bruton plans to study nursing at Mercyhurst University. Faller will study physical therapy at Lock Haven University.
Donations can be made to either of these funds at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Suite 203 or online at cattfoundation.org.
Grants from CRCF support many areas, including education, scholarships, health care, the arts, community development, human service and youth development. To learn more, call (716) 301-CRCF (2723), email foundation@cattfoundation.org, or visit online at www.cattfoundation.org.
