SAYRE — More than $134,000 in scholarships are available for students through The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers. In 2022, the Foundation awarded scholarships to 42 local students.
CFFT currently administers 58 scholarship funds established to assist students furthering their post-secondary education. “Our robust scholarship program is one of the largest areas of growth in recent years,” said CFTT Board Chair, Thomas Shoemaker. “CFTT is pleased to connect deserving area students from all backgrounds with scholarship awards made possible by our many generous donors.”