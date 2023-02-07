During the regular monthly meeting of the Foster Township Board of Supervisors on Monday night, the board voted unanimously to accept through resolution a $260,000 Statewide Local Share Assessment Grant.

Supervisor George Hocker said, “It’s something you apply for but you never get.” His comment was followed by Supervisor Carl “Chip” McCracken, who said “It’s like winning the Powerball.”

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos