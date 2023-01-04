A motion to approve bidding advertisement for the bridge projects on Fairview Heights and Harrisburg Run as well as township appointments were discussed at the first Foster Township supervisors meeting of the year on Tuesday evening.
A representative of the Foster Township Police Department gave the police report for December stating that police responded to 182 complaints and investigated 10 motor-vehicle accidents. Officers handed out 40 citations and were involved in 23 criminal investigations. For the entirety of 2022, Foster Township police responded to 2,481 complaints, investigated 114 motor-vehicle accidents, wrote 485 citations, handled 287 criminal investigations and patrolled a total of 53,584 hours. Code enforcement did not receive any complaints in December, according to Kevin Shaffer. For the 2022 year, code enforcement handled 31 formal complaints.
According to the road report for December, crews were busy patching potholes where required, cutting berms, cleaning ditches, cutting brush, servicing the equipment and plowing/sanding 15 times.
Once reports were provided, the supervisors approved several resolutions during the meeting, including
— appointed Shannon Morgan as Secretary/Treasurer and signator on accounts, along with the signatures of two supervisors;
— approved a new uniform mileage fee of .655 cents per mile;
— approved Shannon Morgan to sign motor vehicle, title and registration authorizations for the 2023 year; and
— approved a motion to appoint Shannon Morgan as voting delegate and George Hocker as alternate voting delegate for the McKean County Tax Committee.
Township appointments were also approved at the meeting, including the following: Roadmaster, Bob Skaggs; Police Liaison, Carl McCracken; Sewer Liaison, George Hocker; Road Foreman, Chad Babcock; Police Chief, Tom Munn; Zoning Officer, Mike Cleveland; Code Enforcement Officer, Kevin Shaffer; Township Solicitor, Stapleford & Byham, LLC; Labor Solicitor, Gabriel Fera PC; Township Engineer, E&M Engineering; Certified Public Accountant, Buffamante, Whipple & Buttafaro; Sewage Enforcement Officer, Todd Fantaskey; and Alternate Sewage Enforcement Officer, Collin Fantaskey.
For the Zoning Hearing Board, Chris Works was approved for a five-year term. Richard Pedine was approved for a three-year term on the Appeal Board for Property Maintenance. For the Uniform Construction Code Appeal Board, William Smith was approved for a three-year term. Lastly, John Allen and Becky Swanson were each appointed to one-year terms as Auditors.
The next meeting will be held on Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.