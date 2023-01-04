A motion to approve bidding advertisement for the bridge projects on Fairview Heights and Harrisburg Run as well as township appointments were discussed at the first Foster Township supervisors meeting of the year on Tuesday evening.

A representative of the Foster Township Police Department gave the police report for December stating that police responded to 182 complaints and investigated 10 motor-vehicle accidents. Officers handed out 40 citations and were involved in 23 criminal investigations. For the entirety of 2022, Foster Township police responded to 2,481 complaints, investigated 114 motor-vehicle accidents, wrote 485 citations, handled 287 criminal investigations and patrolled a total of 53,584 hours. Code enforcement did not receive any complaints in December, according to Kevin Shaffer. For the 2022 year, code enforcement handled 31 formal complaints.

