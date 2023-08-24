SMETHPORT — Bradford man Ryan Forsythe was sentenced Thursday in McKean County Court to spend more than 6 years in state prison for a firearm charge from a traffic stop in 2022.
Ryan Christopher Forsythe, 41, was sentenced to 80 months to 160 months in state prison, plus one year of supervision.
Last month, following a jury-trial, Forsythe was convicted in absentia of firearms offenses — person not to possess a firearm and firearm not to be carried without a license, both felonies, explained McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer.
Shaffer said that on July 19, 2022, state police pulled over a vehicle driven by Forsythe on Campus Drive in Bradford Township. A loaded firearm was found in the vehicle, when Forsythe was forbidden by statute from having a firearm, and subsequently had no permit for concealed carrying of a firearm either.
A sentencing enhancement was applied because the firearm was loaded, which leads to a greater risk for law enforcement, Shaffer explained.
Trooper Bradley Walters of the Lewis Run barracks investigated the case. Assistant District Attorney Sarah Dufresne prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth. Forsythe was represented by Public Defender Phil Clabaugh.
Forsythe was convicted of persons not to possess a firearm, a first-degree felony; carrying a firearm without a license, a third-degree felony; and several vehicle code violations including driving an unregistered vehicle and not wearing a seatbelt.
The investigation into the firearm led to the arrest of three other people for crimes including theft of firearms, receiving stolen property (firearms), possessing firearms with obliterated serial number, and possession of offensive weapon (sawed-off shotguns), among others, Shaffer said.