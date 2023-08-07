SMETHPORT — A former Smethport-area resident who was en route to McKean County from West Virginia has been reported missing, the Smethport Police Department reported Monday.
Virgil Canfield was reported to the department as missing. He was supposed to leave his home in Middlebourne, West Virginia on Sunday and arrive in Smethport Monday but never arrived, police said.
Canfield, who is in his 80s and worked for many years at the refinery in Farmers Valley before his retirement, is traveling in his purple Plymouth Prowler. Smethport police posted on Facebook a photo of Canfield, who has family in the Smethport area, along with a photo of the Prowler.
Anyone with information or a sighting of Canfield is encouraged to contact their local police department, Pennsylvania State Police, Smethport police at (814) 887-4911 or the Tyler County (West Virginia) Sheriff's Department at (304) 758-4551.