SMETHPORT — A former University of Pittsburgh at Bradford student was sentenced to 12 months probation on Thursday in McKean County Court for charges of assault and battery at the polls, simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct.
President Judge John Pavlock was disappointed when Elizabeth Chaffee, 19, had no statement, no apology to offer those affected by her actions. In November 2022, Chaffee and another rode through Bradford shooting Orbeez out the window of a moving vehicle and striking multiple people over a four-day timeframe. The pair shot a postal worker, two separate construction crews conducting work, one older man and two people standing in line to vote at the Eagles Club polling location on East Main Street during the general election, according to the original complaint.
“I had hoped you would have apologized to those affected by your actions. Life has consequences,” Pavlock began. He told Chaffee she needed to “factor in her action and how it would affect other people.”
Her attorney, Justin Panighetti, had requested that Pavlock consider that prior to college, Chaffee was the valedictorian of her graduating class, and that she excelled in high school. He said, “She is not somebody you will see again. This was a lapse in judgment.”
McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer had agreed that Chaffee should receive the same sentence as Mackenzie Alexis Barnes, who was also charged in the same incident.
In addition to probation, Chaffee was ordered to pay a fine of $100, complete 75 hours of community service, submit her DNA and pay the fee to do so, have no contact with anyone involved in the matter, and submit her fingerprints within 10 days of sentencing.