HARRISBURG — Energy Future PA today announced former state Rep. Kate Harper of Montgomery County has been named co-chair of the nonpartisan coalition focused on Pennsylvania’s leadership in a decarbonized energy economy.
Harper, a Republican who served nine terms in the Pennsylvania House, joins Energy Future PA co-chair and former state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, a Democrat, in leading the coalition.
“Kate and I served together in the state House, and I’ve always admired her ability to get things done by working collaboratively with all stakeholders to reach consensus on difficult issues,” DePasquale said in a press release. “She has a well-earned reputation as a pragmatic leader, and I look forward to working with her to help champion common-sense energy solutions for Pennsylvania.”
Harper has extensive experience on environmental issues, both locally and statewide. Her advocacy and leadership have earned her numerous awards from environmental organizations, including the Pennsylvania Environmental Council’s Curtin Winsor Award for lifetime achievement in policy and land conservation.
“For decades, I’ve been an advocate for common-sense strategies to protect our environment and support our economy,” Harper said. “Energy Future PA is a coalition that recognizes that important balance and offers a better way forward for Pennsylvania’s energy economy.”
She succeeds fellow former state Rep. Marguerite Quinn, who stepped down as co-chair to pursue a new opportunity.
Energy Future PA is a coalition which aims to educate Pennsylvania policymakers and political candidates on the benefits of pursuing a broad portfolio of zero-carbon energy technologies and advocate for the advancement of these solutions in Pennsylvania by organizing key stakeholders across the commonwealth.