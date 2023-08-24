A former Bradford man has surrendered his pharmacy license in New York state after a conviction for trafficking methamphetamine while possessing a firearm.
Mark Andrew Mongillo, 33, of Unadilla, N.Y., had surrendered his license in July, according to the New York State Education Department Board of Regents, which gave his address as Bradford.
“Licensee admitted to the charges of having been convicted of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime, all felonies,” the entry read.
He was sentenced last year to 63 months incarceration followed by three years of supervised release.
According to the original criminal complaint, at 9:10 p.m. Jan. 19, 2021, officers with Johnson City Police Department stopped a car driven by Mongillo in Broome County, N.Y. An officer saw a glass pipe inside the car, along with a lock box on the back passenger-side floor of the vehicle.
The officer noted Mongillo had possible indicators of drug use and noted the presence of a gun inside the car as well, the complaint stated. Mongillo admitted he had a suspended driver’s license and was placed under arrest.
Police noted the serial numbers were removed from the gun. When searching the vehicle, police found the glass pipe, $2,800 and, in the lockbox, three bags containing a total of 642 grams of methamphetamine, the complaint stated. Mongillo had $1,650 in cash taped to his groin when searched at the jail, police alleged.