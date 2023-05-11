WARREN — The USDA Forest Service announced that Friday, a contractor will begin much-needed roadwork on Forest Roads 122 and 321 in the Allegheny National Forest.
The road work will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is expected to last approximately two weeks. Motorists can anticipate a much smoother ride when the work is complete.
During the construction work the roads will be temporarily closed to allow for cross-drain culvert replacement. Motorists should anticipate delays and are encouraged to seek alternate routes. U.S. Route 219 and State Routes 321 and 59 can be used to avoid the construction area.
Outdoor enthusiasts may encounter disturbance from the construction activities along the Kinzua Creek corridor and are encouraged to seek opportunities in other parts of the Forest until construction is complete. Motorists may experience delays when driving to the Kinzua Valley Trailhead.