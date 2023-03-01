MARIENVILLE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced Tuesday that they are accepting public comments on a proposal to demolish structures and restore the Thomas Life Estate (Tract 992TK) in Warrant 4042, Millstone Township, Elk County, Pa. This proposal will foster a more natural setting that promotes diverse wildlife and vegetation, removes non-native invasive species and enhances fisheries and watershed health.
Purchased in 1990, the Thomas Life Estate encompasses 43 acres. The purchase included a clause that permitted the prior owner to live on the property until they were no longer able to do so, which occurred in 2020. Proposed activities include demolishing and disposing of the former residence, barn, and other structures and debris, installing bat and songbird boxes, establishing pollinator gardens, planting trees, felling trees for large wood introductions into Painter Run and onto its floodplain, designating two dispersed campsites, and installing an interpretive sign along River Road.