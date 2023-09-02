The USDA Forest Service is accepting public review of and comment on the environmental assessment for the Porcupine Run Project in the Bradford Ranger District of the Allegheny National Forest.
The project area is located in the Bradford Ranger District in Cherry Grove, Limestone and Watson townships in Warren County, and Hickory, Howe and Kingsley townships in Forest County.
The proposed action includes vegetation management treatments and actions that will improve wildlife and aquatic habitat, the transportation system in the project area, and will address invasive, non-native species.
According to District Ranger Rich Hatfield, “Our Forest Service resource specialists reviewed this 20,252-acre project area for actions that would move us closer to the desired future condition identified in our Allegheny National Forest Plan. The proposed action in this project reflects the outcome of that review.
“For vegetation, this project will increase early structural habitat; create suitable conditions for the establishment of desired tree seedlings; and address forest health challenges to maintain a healthy, diverse, resilient and well-stocked forest. We are also proposing actions that will improve aquatic and wildlife habitat in the project area,” Hatfield said.
To view the project documents, visit the project website.
Comments must be submitted within 30 days of publication of the legal notice in The Bradford Era. The input received will help refine the proposed action. Comments received, including the names and addresses of those who comment, will be available for public inspection as part of the project record. Submit comments to the responsible official in the following ways:
Online at www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=63540. Click on Comment/Object on Project, located on the right side of the webpage under the Get Connected sidebar. If uploading attachments, use file formats compatible with Microsoft Office or Adobe Acrobat.
By mail to District Ranger Richard Hatfield, 29 Forest Service Drive, Bradford, Pa., 16701
By phone at (814) 363-6000 during normal business hours.
For more information contact Hatfield at Richard.Hatfield@usda.gov or (814) 363-6000.