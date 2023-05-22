PORT ALLEGANY — The Northcentral Forest Landowners Association is hosting a free wildlife habitat tour on State Game Lands 44 near Ridgway at 9 a.m. June 3.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission staff will lead the tour with various stops highlighting forest management and wildlife habitat improvements. The tour will also show early successional habitat and field management for pollinators and other wildlife.
Participants will meet in the parking lot at the top of Mead Run. There is a parking lot is along Mead Run Road, 1.5 miles from Shawmut Road. (Mead Run Road is on the west side of Shawmut Road, 0.6 mile north of town of Drummond, which is west of U.S. Route 219 and south of Ridgway.)
Pre-register by May 26 by calling 814-887-5121 (leave a clear message with your name and phone number) or by email ncfla2@gmail.com
Registration is required to ensure there are enough participants to hold the event.
The workshop is free and open to all.
The event is sponsored by the NCFLA and PA Game Commission.