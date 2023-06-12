The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection lists McKean, Potter, Elk and Cameron counties, as well as the rest of the state, in normal range as of June 11 regarding the unseasonably dry weather.
However, this is not an indicator that all is well in the four areas the DEP uses to monitor for emergency declaration if it is deemed drought has set in. Each county has a caution or warning in at least one area: stream flow, groundwater level, precipitation, and soil moisture.
The National Weather Service is calling for showers and thunderstorms along with gusty winds today, with more tonight. The amount of rain expected to fall could measure between a quarter and half of an inch.
By Tuesday, afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected, with more wind gusts. By Tuesday night, with more showers and thunderstorms overnight, up to a quarter of an inch of rain may fall in some areas, especially in the higher elevations.
Meteorologist in Charge Ashley Evans at the National Weather Service in State College said, “The rain is much needed and appreciated. A half inch of rain will help ground and surface water situations.” But, he said, the DEP will make evaluations as to how the rain from this week impacts the area where drought is concerned.
Evans also said, “The temperatures are going to drop about 10 degrees as this low pressure system moves in. The cloud cover will settle in for the beginning of the week and the temps will be about 10 degrees cooler today and tomorrow. Bradford is probably going to be the coolest in the state at night.”
The region is looking at nighttime lows near 40 degrees.
However, he added, “Wednesday through Friday will be clearing up and see a slow warmup. Expect 70 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. Even warmer on Friday and Saturday.”
The National Weather Service has Wednesday and Thursday still showing a few showers with possible thunderstorms, day and night. But by Friday and into the weekend, the chance of rain starts to go down significantly, and the sun and warmth returns to the area.
Though it is going to rain this week, and at times the rain will be heavy, in some areas of the state it might not be enough to replenish the levels to stay above drought listing. Some places may begin asking for water conservation.
Ways to conserve water that won’t make a ripple in everyday life are, skip the car wash; run the dishwasher/washing machine less often; water the garden in the early morning or late evening, if you must; check for and repair leaky pipes; and set up a rain barrel to collect and repurpose the rain when it does fall. For more tips, visit www.dep.pa.gov/drought