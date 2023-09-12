SMETHPORT — Best practices in home food pressure canning is the focus of a Penn State Extension workshop at the Penn State Extension McKean County Office, located at 17129 U.S. Route 6 in Smethport, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 21. The cost of the workshop is $15.
The workshop, “Home Food Preservation: Wild Game,” will explain the scientific reasoning behind today’s recommended methods for preserving wild game while dispelling food preservation myths and unsafe practices of the past.
Participants will learn the basics of using a pressure canner, based on current USDA canning guidelines, to can low acid foods such as meat; how a pressure canner works, canning safety; curing and smoking game meat safely; best practices to ensure top quality frozen meat; and drying meat safely and troubleshooting problems when making jerky.
To register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/home-food-preservation-wild-game or call (877) 345-0691.