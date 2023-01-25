DUKE CENTER — For residents of Otto-Eldred School District who need help stretching their food budgets, the Duke Center United Methodist Church Food Pantry will be open Jan. 31.
The hours will be 10 a.m. to noon and 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Updated: January 25, 2023 @ 8:20 am
The church is located at 26 Oil Valley Road in Duke Center. Income guidelines are generous. No pre-registration is required. Bring boxes or baskets for your food and your photo ID. More information can be found at www.nwpafoodbank.org or call 814-966-3922 with any questions.
