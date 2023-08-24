DUKE CENTER — Residents of the Otto Eldred School District in need of help stretching their food budget, the Duke Center United Methodist Church Food Pantry, located at 26 Oil Valley Road, will be open on Tuesday 10 a.m. to noon and 5-6:30 p.m. No pre-registration required.
Second Harvest income guidelines are generous. More information can be found at www.nwpafoodbank.org or by calling (814) 966-3922 with any questions.
Organizers request participants bring boxes or baskets for food pick up and a photo ID. Volunteers are always welcome to help the day of the food pantry.