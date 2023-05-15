KANE — The Kane Area Food Pantry May distribution will be Friday, May 26, from noon until 3 p.m. at the St. Callistus Roman Catholic Church in Kane.
The Food Pantry will distribute pre-packed boxes at the corner of Chase and Haines streets in a drive-thru style.
No more than two households per carload and organizers ask that space be cleared in the trunk or back seat for the boxes. Bring recycle bags if possible.
Those who wish to receive food items are asked to come at the following times, according to the first letter of their last name. For May, the schedule is:
noon to 1 p.m., I through Q; 1 to 2 p.m., R through Z; 2 to 3 p.m., A through H
Recipients must come during their scheduled time, or after.
Also, bring proof of identity and address. Only persons living in the Kane Area School District are eligible.
For questions, call (814) 363-3811 or email: Kanefoodpantry2023@gmail.com.