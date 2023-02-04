SMETHPORT — A mobile food bank sponsored by St. Elizabeth R.C. Church and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Erie will be held on Tuesday, February 14 at St. Elizabeth Church in Smethport for McKean county residents who fall within the financial guidelines.

Only one registration per dwelling will be accepted and pre-registration by phone is required. Those wishing to register should contact the St Elizabeth R.C. Church mobile phone at

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos