Flu shot

A resident gets an influenza vaccine during an event hosted by the Chicago Department of Public Health at the Southwest Senior Center on Sept. 9, 2022.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images North America/TNS

Flu activity in Pennsylvania and across the nation right now is moderate, but is on the decline, according to the CDC.

“Since the beginning of October, there have been 219 positive influenza tests administered at Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital and 180 at Bradford Regional Medical Center,” said spokesman Joe Fuglewicz. “However, recently both hospitals have seen a decrease in positive influenza cases, a trend taking place both in New York and Pennsylvania.”

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos