Flu activity in Pennsylvania and across the nation right now is moderate, but is on the decline, according to the CDC.
“Since the beginning of October, there have been 219 positive influenza tests administered at Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital and 180 at Bradford Regional Medical Center,” said spokesman Joe Fuglewicz. “However, recently both hospitals have seen a decrease in positive influenza cases, a trend taking place both in New York and Pennsylvania.”
The peak was the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
It’s not too late to protect oneself, Fuglewicz said.
“Vaccines are still an effective tool in reducing the risk of flu illnesses. Anyone looking to receive a flu vaccine is recommended to contact their primary care provider or their local pharmacy.”
From the start of the flu season, Oct. 2 to Jan. 14, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported that McKean County has had 437 cases of type A, and two of Type B; Elk County had 459 cases of Type A and three cases of Type B; Potter County had 183 cases of Type A and 10 cases of Type B; and Cameron County had 60 cases of Type A and 3 cases of Type B.
While seasonal influenza activity in Pennsylvania and the United States remains at moderate levels, data shows that activity was about six times greater during the peak week last year.
Testing has shown that influenza A and B have been identified, and that influenza A has been the predominant type this flu season.
A total of 172,559 laboratory-confirmed influenza cases have been reported this season, to date in Pennsylvania, with confirmed reports from all of the 67 counties. A total of 75 confirmed influenza-associated deaths have been reported during the current season.