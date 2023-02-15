KERSEY — Fox Township Ambulance Service and township firefighters recently purchased a new side-by-side rescue vehicle to be used in places that would be inaccessible for an ambulance or a fire truck.

Act 10 COVID relief grant funds were available for EMS services, so the ambulance service purchased the unit itself, then partnered with the firemen to store it in the garage with the firetrucks.

