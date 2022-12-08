The schedule has been announced for First Night 2023 and it is loaded with fun for the whole community. Best of all, the non-alcoholic New Year’s celebration is accessible and affordable for everyone.
Admission to all the listed venues and entertainment acts is all-inclusive with the purchase of a $6 First Night button. Participants age 6 and over must have a button to attend events. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge.
Buttons are available at the following locations: WESB, Tops Friendly Markets, Bradford Chamber of Commerce, BCPAC, and Northwest Bank, both Main Street and Foster Brook branches.
Fun begins at the Bradford Area Public Library with magic and Percy from 10:30 a.m. to noon. And then, from 1 to 4 p.m. enjoy a game at Byllye Lanes or from 1-5 p.m. get together with friends at Callahan Park Ice Rink for ice skating.
Horse and carriage rides, courtesy of Kathy Obermeyer, take place on Main Street from 4 to 8 p.m. and the venues open for the night of entertainment and activities at 6 p.m.
Grace Lutheran Community Life Center will host In Jest with Nels Ross from 6-6:50, 8-8:50, and 10-10:50 p.m. In between they will host the Wada Ensemble from 7-7:50 and 9-9:50 p.m.
At the Marilyn Horne Ballroom, enjoy the Twin Tier Community Band from 6-7:50 p.m. followed by Jim Ronan and Dana Jared from 8-10:50 p.m.
Mr. Jim and the Juicebox Heroes will perform from 6-6:50 p.m., followed by Barb Pederson from 7 to 7:50 and Jeremy Fuller from 8-8:50 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension sanctuary.
Hill Memorial Social will host the Rock and Roll Pet Store, 6 to 6:50, 8 to 8:50, and 10 to 10:50 p.m.; as well as Bwana Jim from 7 to 7:50 and 9 to 9:50 p.m.
Fair to Fiddlin’ plays twice, 6-6:50 and 8-8:50 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church social hall. Dennis Regling, puppeteer and illusions will perform from 7-7:50 and 9-9:50 p.m. in the social hall as well.
The B-Free Church has a lineup of performers for First Night, too. Taking the stage from 6-6:50 is Don Konwinski, followed by Connor Brien from 7-7:50 and 9-9:50, with Lyndsey Niegowski from 8-8:50 p.m. all in the social hall.
The social center of the First United Methodist Church will bring in Art Class with Kathleen Shay. Children ages 5-7 can come from 6-6:50 and 8-8:50 p.m., ages 8-10 can come from 7-7:50 and 9-9:50 p.m.
In the sanctuary of the First United Methodist Church, several performers are set to take the stage throughout the night. STEPS Singers entertain from 6-6:50; Jeremy Fuller, Lori Johnson, Rick Nelson, and Maggie Travis step up from 7-7:50; the Bradford Area High School Chorale begins their performance from 8-8:50; and closing out the night at this venue are Gretchen Henneman and Andrew Truman.
The auditorium at St. Bernard’s will host Studio B Dance Academy and Storm Athletics All-Star Cheerleading. Studio B performs from 6-6:50 and 8-8:50 p.m., while Storm Athletics jumps into their routine from 7-7:50 and 9-9:50 p.m.
At the Leo Gallina Social Hall, Kevin Abbott and Grant Orris will entertain from 6-6:50 and 8-8:50 p.m.; Sparkles the Clown Princess, with balloon animals, will be in attendance from 7-7:50; and Jeremy Fuller, Lori Johnson, Rick Nelson, and Barb Pedersen close the night from 9-9:50 p.m.
But, wait, that’s not all.
The main event, the finale, will be held in the St. Bernard’s Church parking lot on Festival Way. The Block Party begins at 10:30 with Trigger Happy The Band. Fireworks will seal the night at midnight.
“First Night Bradford will have the gazebo drop sponsored by Kessel Construction at midnight followed by fireworks by Skylighters Fireworks,” said Barb Pederson, performer and event organizer.
The party will conclude after the fireworks, around 12:30 a.m.
Pederson said, “First Night is very appreciative and thankful for the support of BCPAC in bringing high quality entertainment to our audience.” She also added, “We also thank Kathy (Obermeyer), so much, for sponsoring the horse and carriage activity for our enjoyment.”