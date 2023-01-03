The rain falling on the last night of 2022 was no big deal for the throngs of revelers happy to watch the gazebo drop at the end of the night.

Friends and families started the day at the Bradford Area Public Library with children in tow to see the balloon drop. All the kids were gathered around and sitting on the floor, just in front of the stage as a huge bag of multi-colored balloons were freed. Squeals and laughter from the youngsters was followed by playful batting of the balloons.

