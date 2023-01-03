The rain falling on the last night of 2022 was no big deal for the throngs of revelers happy to watch the gazebo drop at the end of the night.
Friends and families started the day at the Bradford Area Public Library with children in tow to see the balloon drop. All the kids were gathered around and sitting on the floor, just in front of the stage as a huge bag of multi-colored balloons were freed. Squeals and laughter from the youngsters was followed by playful batting of the balloons.
First Skate at Callahan Ice Rink and First Bowl at Byllye Lanes were both popular places for parents and their kids this year. The two venues open before all the others and give families some time to be together before everyone goes out and splits up for the evening. Many moms and dads were seen helping their children learn a new activity, be it on the ice or on the lanes. Everyone had smiles on their faces Saturday afternoon.
By six o’clock the rain was steady, but the horse and carriage rides, sponsored by Kathy Obermeyer, were still full of participants enjoying a trip around town, despite the wet weather.
All the activities were open by this time and starting to see people venturing out. With so many performances and places to visit, there was surely something for everyone this year — Kevin and Grant, Sparkles the Clown Princess, Studio B Dance Academy, Storm Athletics All-Star Cheerleading Team, Rock N Roll Pet Store, Bwana Jim, Fair to Fiddlin’, Dennis Regling (puppeteer & illusions), In Jest with Nels Ross (co-sponsored by BCPAC and First Night Bradford), Wada Ensemble, Twin Tiers Community Band, Jim Ronan and Dana Jared, STEPS Singers, BAHS Chorus, Gretchen Henneman and Andrew Truman, Don Konwinski, Connor Brien, Lyndsey Niegowski, Mr. Jim and the Juicebox Heroes, Barb Pedersen, Jeremy Fuller, Rick Nelson, Lori Johnson, Maggie Travis, and art projects for children with artist and art teacher, Kathleen Shay.
The food, according to those on the street, was amazing. Vendors this year included, Pizza Napoli Wood Fired Pizza Mobile on Festival Way; the St. Bernard’s Church in the Leo Gallina Social Center for chili, hot dogs, baked goods, and non-alcoholic drinks; Grace Lutheran Church Community Life Center served up walking tacos and drinks; the B Free Church social hall was a hit with Kielbasa, sauerkraut and drinks; and new this year was the Magic Bean Cafe on Kennedy Street serving coffee drinks. A last minute addition to the party was The Surly Mustache, and folks enjoyed the treat.
It was almost 11 p.m. when Festival Way started to fill up for the Block Party with music by Trigger Happy the Band. There were children on shoulders and everyone was chatting and dancing in the street.
The band took a break shortly before midnight. Kessel Construction had the lit gazebo already up in the air for the countdown. And then, it began — 10, 9, 8…3, 2, 1 — HAPPY NEW YEAR!
The rain had stopped earlier in the night. And the fireworks exploded from atop the hill at Oak Hill Cemetery, thanks to Skylighters Fireworks.
Sending off 2022 and ringing in 2023 was a festive experience for all.
First Night Bradford is an alcohol free, substance free family friendly event for the community and surrounding area entirely funded by donations.
First Night Bradford expressed appreciation to everyone involved with organizing and supporting efforts to put together a fabulous event.
Planning for First Night Bradford 2023/2024 will begin next week and the organizers are seeking people who want to be on the committee. They are looking for those who can help organize, someone with marketing/publicity experience, a secretary for minutes and correspondence, and generally people who would like to help and be part of a team. If interested, message them on their Facebook page @FirstNightBradford