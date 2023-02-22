HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania First Lady Lori Shapiro visited the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank on Tuesday to bring awareness to upcoming federal changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and encourage continued support for Pennsylvania’s charitable food network from food banks to soup kitchens.
“Having access to healthy food is essential to living a healthy, productive life and we must ensure that remains available across our Commonwealth,” said Shapiro. “The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and their dedicated volunteers help Pennsylvania’s neighbors in need each and every day, and I’m inspired by their service to their community.