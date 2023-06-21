MECHANICSBURG — Summertime fun includes activities like swimming at a pool or lake, going on family vacations, catching fireflies outside, and watching the fireworks on and around the Fourth of July. Independence Day is a time for celebration across the country, and many children love watching the local firework displays.
While fireworks can be fun to watch, they can also be dangerous. According to a 2021 report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), firework-related injuries have been increasing in recent years, and an estimated 11,500 people were injured in incidents involving fireworks in 2021. Because of this, Safe Kids Pennsylvania and the American Trauma Society, Pennsylvania Division (ATSPA) want to remind everyone of some safety tips for any upcoming celebrations.
“Currently in Pennsylvania, anyone over the age of 18 can buy and use consumer fireworks, or Class C fireworks,” said Krista Brands, ATSPA CEO. “But it’s important that people leave the display fireworks to the professionals, both legally and for safety reasons.” Consumer-grade fireworks include firecrackers, Roman candles, bottle rockets, and similar fireworks that contain a maximum of 50 milligrams of explosive material, while display fireworks are significantly more powerful and are restricted from public use.
Jessica Ritter, Safe Kids PA State office coordinator, said, “The weeks around the Fourth of July account for the majority of firework-related injuries and emergency department visits, so it’s really important that people take all the necessary steps to keep themselves and others safe.”
Here are recommendations for staying safe around fireworks:
- Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit — hot enough to melt some metals. Consider using glow sticks instead.
- Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby. This will help in a variety of different ways: in case of a fire, if a firework malfunctions and does not go off (never try to relight it), and after a firework goes off and before you throw them away, to prevent a trash fire.
- Light fireworks outside, away from dry grass, and one at a time. Move to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks, and never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse.
- Never point or throw fireworks (including sparklers) at anyone, even as a joke.
- Be prepared for a mishap or injury. Have water nearby and easily accessible. Consider keeping a fire extinguisher and first aid kit close as well. Additionally, know how to operate the fire extinguisher properly, just in case.
Ultimately, Safe Kids PA and the ATSPA want people to stay safe, and the best way to do that is to enjoy public fireworks displays instead of attempting to use fireworks at home.
For more information on fireworks safety and burn prevention, visit www.pasafekids.org or www.atspa.org or call (717) 766-1616.