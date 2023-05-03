A reported explosion and fire at Bradford Forest Products on Tuesday afternoon turned out to be a malfunction in an electrical panel.
Bradford Township Assistant Fire Chief Tim Burkhouse said, “We found they had a malfunction in a large electrical panel that caused some sawdust on elevated surfaces in that area to catch on fire. We had a little bit of fire to put out on handrails and pipes.”
He said the building had been evacuated, and an ambulance was called to evaluate one person. He was evaluated at the scene and released.
Burkhouse said that Penelec responded quickly to the scene to shut off power. “That made it easier for us to do our stuff inside,” he said. “We worked with plant maintenance personnel, making sure we weren’t going to cause any other issues.”
He added there wasn’t really any damage to the building, but he didn’t have any information on whether any equipment or anything in the electrical system might have been damaged.
“We had two engines and 12 members on scene there from 1:15 to 4:30,” he said.