The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) announced “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape” as the theme for Fire Prevention Week, October 9-15, reinforcing the critical importance of developing a home escape plan with all members of the household and practicing it regularly. In addition, this October represents the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, the nation’s longest-running U.S. public health observance on record.

According to NFPA data, home — the place people feel safest from fire — is actually where they are at greatest risk, with three-quarters, 74%, of all U.S. fire deaths occurring in homes. When a home fire does occur, it’s more likely to be serious; people are more likely to die in a home fire today than they were in 1980.

