In opening the regular meeting Monday, the Bradford Township Supervisors announced they had held an executive session on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and at 5 p.m. before Monday’s meeting to discuss pending legal matters. None of the supervisors had any comment per advice of the attorney on this matter.

A unanimous vote by Supervisors LareeSue Behan, Mark Cline, and Steve Mascho, to approve the distribution of the 2022 Volunteer Fire Relief payment, in the amount of $22,923.71, to the Bradford Township Fire company was achieved.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos