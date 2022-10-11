In opening the regular meeting Monday, the Bradford Township Supervisors announced they had held an executive session on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and at 5 p.m. before Monday’s meeting to discuss pending legal matters. None of the supervisors had any comment per advice of the attorney on this matter.
A unanimous vote by Supervisors LareeSue Behan, Mark Cline, and Steve Mascho, to approve the distribution of the 2022 Volunteer Fire Relief payment, in the amount of $22,923.71, to the Bradford Township Fire company was achieved.
As this is Fire Prevention Week, Chief Dan Burkhouse, reminded residents to check and replace the batteries in their smoke (every 7-10 years) and CO (5-7 years) detectors. He said these are life-saving devices.
And he reminded residents that he knows utility bills are increasing and many are looking to alternative heating. Keep safety in mind. Move all alternative heating at least 36 inches from anything flammable.
The Bradford Township Police remind residents that Halloween is fast approaching and offered a few tips for a safe night. Adults should join in with children under 12 years of age, pick up your head and put down the devices, be aware of surroundings and stay in areas you know, look left-right-and left again before crossing the road, cross the street at the corner and in crosswalks when available, and wear reflective clothing.
Halloween trick or treat will be held on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the township. Residents should leave their porch lights on during this time.
All three supervisors agreed to approve the 2022 CDBG Grant Application of $103,349.00 for financial assistance under the 2022 Community Development Block Grant Program, as well as all the resolutions included on the agenda pertaining to CDBG.
In other meeting matters, Mascho voted no to a motion and vote that accepts a bid from Shingledecker in the amount of $97,000 for concrete deck on the East Warren Road Bridge project for the reason that the project is on hold and this should be put out later. Cline and Behan both agreed that the price could go up and to reject the bids would not be in the township’s favor.
All three supervisors were in agreement to add a motion as well as vote unanimously to pay Bob Cummins Construction $17,915.72 for completion of work; specifically, for the put in and take out of the coffer dam at the East Warren Road Bridge project.
In other matters concerning this project, Behan updated those in attendance that Land Service Surveyors, out of Wellsboro N.Y., had invoiced for their work, coming in at around half the $12,000 estimate. The bill for services from the surveyor turned out to be $6,700.
Resident Bob Burrell requested an update on the project and Behan gave Owen Beachy of Laurel Highlands the floor. Beachy said they are out of the water per the Department of Environmental Protection permit, having completed the necessary steps to do so. He also stated the supervisors have a construction schedule for the project now, though it is not by date rather by task and how long each part of the project could take, he explained. If started again in the spring — April or May — the project should be finished by June or July. But, he said they had run into a snag with getting materials that he doesn’t want to run into this spring. The truss bearing pads take six to 12 weeks for delivery.
The treasurer’s report was accepted with Behan and Cline in agreement with all items, and Mascho accepted with the condition to vote no to paying $153,813.53 under the Road and Bridges fund.
The next monthly meeting of the Board of Supervisors will be held on Monday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.