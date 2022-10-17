A barn fire was reported shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday on South Kendall Avenue near the intersection at Looker Mountain Trail and Garlock Hollow.
Crews from multiple departments were dispatched to the scene.
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Daily Pass
|$3.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$24.00
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$67.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$120.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$195.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds to 30 knots and waves 7 to 10 feet expected. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Erie from Ripley to Buffalo. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 2 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions that could capsize or damage small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
A barn fire was reported shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday on South Kendall Avenue near the intersection at Looker Mountain Trail and Garlock Hollow.
Crews from multiple departments were dispatched to the scene.
Rew, Derrick City and Otto Township volunteer fire departments were dispatched to a fully involved barn fire at 819 S. Kendall Avenue at 4:07 p.m. Sunday.
Additional tankers were requested around 4:15 p.m., from Lewis Run and Eldred Township volunteer fire departments, as well as Limestone and Knapp Creek volunteer fire departments in N.Y. Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department and Bradford City Fire Department were on standby.
Several rolls of hay burned and many hay bales were torn apart in an attempt to quash the burning.
The cause of the fire was not released.
Please help local businesses by taking an online survey to help us navigate through these unprecedented times. None of the responses will be shared or used for any other purpose except to better serve our community. The survey is at: www.pulsepoll.com $1,000 is being awarded. Everyone completing the survey will be able to enter a contest to Win as our way of saying, "Thank You" for your time. Thank You!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.