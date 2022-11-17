Destinations-Bradford will hold a winter weather gear distribution at St. Bernard’s Gym from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The organization has been collecting clean, gently used outerwear, including coats, hats, scarves, gloves, and mittens at various locations throughout the area over the past couple of months and are excited to be able to assist area residents who are in need of extra warmth this season.
There is no cost to receive items from this distribution. Come as you are and take what you need.
Those involved in setting up should contact Mike Black, chairman of the board, for information about Friday activities.
During the week of Monday, Nov. 21 through Friday, Nov. 25, Thanksgiving week, Destinations-Bradford will be open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, for the annual Thanksgiving meal distribution as well as normal services. The Thanksgiving distribution is only for clients registered in Destinations-Bradford programs, and will be first come first serve, as there are a limited number of birds to distribute. The facility cannot hold anything, participants are asked to come early on those two days to ensure receipt of a Thanksgiving meal.
Regular services will also be available during those days. Destinations-Bradford will be closed the remainder of that week.
Destinations-Bradford is a Christ-centered nonprofit agency that helps feed the hungry, house the homeless, and are a resource for all who are in need.
According to their Facebook page, they are a charitable, faith-based, non-denominational organization created with the common vision of changing the face of Bradford both in spirit and in community. They offer a hand-up, not a hand-out to those that they serve.
By acting as a hub in the local community, duplication of services is reduced and over-extended ministries are relieved.
Destinations-Bradford wants to be a catalyst for change in Bradford. Changing the lives of those in need changes the community.