Destinations-Bradford will hold a winter weather gear distribution at St. Bernard’s Gym from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The organization has been collecting clean, gently used outerwear, including coats, hats, scarves, gloves, and mittens at various locations throughout the area over the past couple of months and are excited to be able to assist area residents who are in need of extra warmth this season.

